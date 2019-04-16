Forza Street is free to play and out now on Windows 10

Turn 10 Studios has announced that Forza Street, 'designed to be played anytime, anywhere,' is available now on PC and is free to play. You can download it from the Windows Store here.

Forza Street is actually a rebranding of Microsoft's Miami Street, and is aimed at those of us without high-end rigs—and therefore access to Forza 7. While Street doesn't have the scope of the main Forza games, it does feature streamlined controls and allows you to participate in super-quick, one-minute races as you aim to collect legendary cars and earn trophies.

Turn 10 is keen to engage with the community for suggestions and feedback and plan to add new features with future updates.

You can check out the full announcement trailer above.