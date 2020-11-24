Fortnite's subscription service goes live on December 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Earlier this month, Epic Games began asking Fortnite players if they'd be interested in paying a monthly subscription fee that would include access to content like the battle pass, cosmetics, and some bonus V-Bucks. We noted at the time that it was just a survey, something developers do quite often to get the lay of the land, and that the hypothetical subscription service might never actually come to pass.

But come to pass it has: Epic officially unveiled Fortnite Crew today, available from the Fortnite Item Shop or the Battle Pass purchase screen for $12/£10 per month. Subscribers will get the current season battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks per month, and an exclusive monthly Fortnite Crew Pack outfit bundle each month, the first of which—the new Galaxia Outfit and Style plus the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling—you can get a look at up above.

Epic emphasized that subscription cosmetics are exclusive to subscribers, and "they will never be sold or given away to non-Crew members." Subscribers who already own the battle pass will be given 950 V-Bucks as compensation, the cost of a basic battle pass, and subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. Cancelled subscriptions will remain active until the end of the current billing period, and all content earned in previous months, including the V-Bucks and Crew Packs, are yours to keep.

The launch of Fortnite Crew subscriptions will bring about the end of the Battle Bundle, which normally goes for 2800 V-Bucks and includes the battle pass plus the next 25 tiers—a boon for players with more money than time. Instead, players at level 75 or lower will have the option to buy 25 battle pass levels, once per season, for 1850 V-Bucks. The levels can be purchased at the same time as the battle pass, or at any point after.

Fortnite Crew will go live on December 2, which will also see the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Epic warned that not all platforms, countries, and payment methods will be supported at launch, but said it's working to add more options.