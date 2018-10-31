Fortnite's next big in-game event announced, pray for cube death

Finally. Finally, Fortnite's cube might actually show us what's inside. Epic just announced that players should try to get in a match on November 4 at 1 pm ET to see the end of Fortnitemares and the beginning of whatever comes next. A few similar in-game events have marked the gradual transition between seasons, the most memorable of which was a live rocket launch that busted a hole in the space-time continuum. Yeah, Fortnite is getting difficult to describe.

I'm speculating, though I'd be surprised if Kevin the Cube didn't explode and scatter itself all over the map this upcoming Sunday, when the event and the end of Fortnitemares are scheduled to take place.

Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/6lBVC4REySOctober 31, 2018

A recap of cube bullshit:

Cube is summoned by lightning

Cube moves all around map, printing runes

Cube melts into Loot Lake

Cube lifts house at center of lake, becomes floating island

Cube island visits all the runes, juicing 'em up

Cube island heads back to Loot Lake

Runes float to Cube Island

Cube Island sucks juice outta runes

Cube island explodes

???

Zombies!

While I'm tired of cube stuff, I'm glad zombies weren't the cube's final trick. Players have had mixed reactions to the addition of cube monsters, and while I think any naysayers are cowards, the probable departure of the groaning purple jerks with the Fortnitemares event will be welcome, so long as Epic plants a flag and changes or adds something else surprising. A quick glance at Twitter or the subreddit reaffirms that Kevin's time is up. Most Fortnite players can all agree that while the cube began as captivating mystery, its multiple treks across the map in various forms have grown tired.

The cube's getting tired too, it appears, with cracks appearing all over the surface since Fortnitemares began. Sunday will most likely see the end of the cube era and kick off the lead up to the seventh season. Time flies when a cube does stuff forever.

You can bet I'll be there to see it all go down, either via a livestream or recap with a video after Kevin eats it, assuming Kevin eats it. Please eat it, Kevin.