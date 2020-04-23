Fortnite Week 10 Challenge: Where to find golden pipe wrenches

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite week 10 is here, plus a new batch of challenges from the man with the golden hand, Midas. One of week 10's more difficult challenges is to find 5 golden pipe wrenches. Where do you need to look? Read on for our full guide to this week 10 mission.

Here's a map of every golden wrench location.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Golden wrench location 1: Under the main pipes at Dirty Docks.

Golden wrench location 2: At the pipeman structure at the southernmost portion of the map.

Golden wrench location 3: In the middle of Shanty Town, close to Slurpy Swamp.

Golden wrench location 4: The top of the lighthouse at the northern end of the map.

Golden wrench location 5: Between the stacks at Steamy Stacks.

Assuming you've reached battle pass level 100, completing this challenge will get you one step closer to choosing Shadow or Ghost for Midas, giving him either a black or white outfit. Either way, he looks pretty sharp.

