All Fortnite Visitor recording locations

Fortnite's Out of Time (AKA Overtime) challenges are here, and the biggest one has you running around the map to find a whole bunch of recordings left by none other than the Visitor, the time-traveling guy responsible for most of the Season 10 map rift zones and map changes.

Collecting the Visitor Recordings will net you some neat rewards, so let us help you find them as fast as possible.

Visitor Recording location: Floating Island

(Image credit: Epic Games)

One tape is located on the floating island, which moves around the map, but is still easy enough to spot from a distance. Get yourself to the island, then look for a pickup truck next to a car and building. The Visitor recording is located in the pickup truck's bed.

Visitor Recording location: Greasy Grove

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Over at Greasy Grove, head inside the taco restaurant. Near the bathrooms in the back right, you'll find the Visitor Recording sitting on a booth table.

Visitor Recording location: Gotham City

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to the Monarch Theater in Gotham City. You'll find the Visitor Recording laying in the street right outside the theater's main entrance.

Visitor Recording location: Moisty Palms

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Up on top of the hotel (the tallest building in town), you'll find the Visitor Recording basically just laying on the brick divider on the hotel's roof.

Visitor Recording location: Starry Suburbs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The newest location in Fortnite (for now, anyway), the Starry Suburbs Visitor Recording is located inside the red brick building, up a few floors. You'll find it laying on a bed.

Visitor Recording location: Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At Retail Row, head inside the bookstore and go up to the second floor. The Visitor Recording is on the ground in front of a stand and near a window.

