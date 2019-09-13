Fortnite Team Spirit Mission: How to pet a teammate's pet

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Team Spirit missions are a pretty straightforward bunch, except for one: Pet your teammate's pet. We all know good boys and good girls love a noggin' scritchin', so who are we to deny them? Here's how to pet your teammate's pet and finish out the challenge.

All you need to do is have a friend equip a pet back bling, and then step up behind them, and you'll get a prompt to, well, pet their pet. It's that easy, assuming you have a friend who actually has a pet back bling.

Pet back bling was originally introduced as part of the season 6 battle pass. Thankfully, if you or a friend have hit level 28 in Season X's battle pass, you should have access to Kitsune, an adorable twin-tailed fox, who also happens to have some cute alternative skin styles further up the battle pass.

