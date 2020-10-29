Fortnite season 5 start date, battle pass, event, and everything else we know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost upon us, and soon enough it'll be time to say goodbye to season 4's army of Marvel superheroes and Fortnitemares. Epic hasn't released any official details yet, but as with every new season, you can expect plenty of season 5 leaks, teasers, and tidbits to dig through.

Season 4 brought about tons of Marvel heroes, superpower abilities to collect that could change the tide of a fight, and at least one dramatic change to the map. We're now enjoying Fortnitemares new ghost-hunting mode and a wealth of spooky cosmetics. Season 5 will have its work cut out for it if it wants to make as big an impression. What do we think season 5 has in store?

We've whipped up this guide and tossed in everything we know about the season 5 start date, battle pass, map changes, event, and much more.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 season 5 start?

Epic hasn't announced any official date for Fortnite season 5, but judging from the date the season 4 battle pass becomes defunct, we can make some educated guesses. The season 4 battle pass menu says that season 4 will run through November 30, meaning season 5 will start on November 30 as well, or shortly thereafter. Some past seasons have had short breaks between seasons—at most two days—but generally they start very shortly after the close of the final day.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What will Fortnite season 5's theme be?

The Fortnite season 5 battle pass will obviously be a huge focus of anyone excited for what comes next. Unfortunately, we haven't seen many clear details about what will be in it.

Judging from past seasons, you can rest easy knowing it will most likely cost the usual 950 V-bucks for the basic battle pass, or 2,800 V-bucks for the deluxe battle bundle.

Keep in mind that Epic lowered the cost of V-bucks some months ago. Instead of paying $9.99 for 1,000 V-bucks, it'll only cost you $7.99. Keep in mind that the season 5 battle pass will (most likely) include more than 1,000 free V-bucks if you can climb all the way to tier 100. That means you'll have some money left over for the following season, and you might have some now anyway.

As for theme, it's possible that Epic may follow up their Marvel season with a similarly large DC tie-in. They've already established strong connections with DC through their Batman, Aquaman, and upcoming Joker tie-in skins. That said, that's just the hot rumor at the moment, and Epic has shot down plenty of past rumors in the past, so don't get your hopes up for a Gotham or Metropolis takeover. The only semi-legitimate evidence for that popular theory is the upcoming Last Laugh Bundle, which includes a Joker skin, a Poison Ivy skin, and a new Midas skin.

That last one actually is a pretty interesting thing to me, as it implies that Midas' story will continue beyond the Fortnitemares event, where he's now some sort of ghost. Time will tell if we'll actually see some sort of recurring cast of characters.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When will Fortnite be available on Apple, iOS, and Google or Android?

Epic stunned the world when it launched a commercial aimed at mocking Apple's iconic 1984 ad, lampooning the company's app store policies, and earlier introducing a method for buying V-bucks that worked around Apple's revenue cut. Long story short, Apple ended up removing Fortnite from the iOS app store in retaliation, and Epic issued a lawsuit against Apple.

It's been a few months since that whole mess went down, but the latest update as of October 27 is that Apple has been ordered to leave Unreal Engine and Epic subsidiaries alone after threatening to remove some of their functionality.

As for the lawsuit, Epic and Apple are scheduled to meet in court in May 2021.

Point being, don't expect Fortnite to return to iPhones and iPads anytime soon. Apple most likely won't be bringing back a legal rival's product back to their platform for a whole variety of legal and business reasons.

Same for Google and Android platforms, at least in an official capacity. You can still download Fortnite on Android via epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/mobile/android/get-started but you won't find it on the Play Store.

Don't forget that we have new Fortnite guides and patch notes for season 5, and we'll be updating those as the new season continues. If you're in the mood for some spooky scares, here's our favorite Halloween creative mode maps. We've also got our favorite creative codes for all the whacky community creations you need to know about.