Fortnite Season 11: Release date, battle pass, map changes, and everything else we know

Fortnite Season 11 will be upon us before we even realize it, or are we calling it Season XI? What is this, American football?

Title customs aside, you can be sure that Fortnite Season 11 will bring with it the typical bombardment of gameplay changes, a new battle pass, and maybe even a map-altering event. Where can we possibly go after a giant kaiju vs. mech fight? Let's look at everything we know about Fortnite Season 11.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 11 start?

We don't have an exact date for Fortnite Season 11, but typically each season will last around 10 weeks. This puts us squarely in October territory before Season X ends. We know for sure that season X's competitive events go until at least September.

The timer on the Fortnite Season X battle pass says the current season ends on October 5. More and more, we've seen seasons roll into one another, so we don't expect a break between the seasons, but's still possible.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 11 battle pass cost

History tells us that the Fortnite season 11 battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks, and that the boosted version that automatically pushes you up 25 tiers will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks.

The smallest pack of V-Bucks you can buy in the Fortnite shop is 1,000 V-Bucks for $9.99 USD. If you want to get the boosted battle pass, you'll probably have to purchase the 2,800 V-Buck pack. We expect that there will be some sort of small sale on V-Bucks, like previous seasons, where players can buy 2,500 worth of V-Bucks and then receive 300 for free. It's a small discount, but it ain't nothing.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 11 map changes and event

We currently don't know where Fortnite season 11 will take us, especially considering that Season X has already pulled the nostalgia card with the return of fan favorite locations. Thus far, we've had Fortnite and Borderlands collide in a mashup event, Dusty Depot and Retail Row have returned to the map, and all the challenges have been a fairly typical smattering of treasure hunts and checkboxes to fill.

We'll let you know more about Season 11's biggest changes as soon as we can, so make sure to check back later.

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.