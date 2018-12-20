Where to finish the 'Search between three ski lodges' Fortnite challenge

Fortnite's island has been consumed by a winter wonderland, and nothing says winter more than a ski lodge. Is it really a winter break if you don't heavily bruise your bottom by falling down on icy snow a few dozen times while attempting to ski or snowboard? Of course not! A challenge in week three of season seven tasks you with searching between three ski lodges, and we've already nailed down the precise location.

You probably have a pretty solid guess as to the general vicinity of where three lodges might be (hint: the entire southwest corner of the map is covered in snow), but we've marked it on a map here to help you out anyway, because it's the holiday season and we at PC Gamer are in the mood for giving.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.