Fortnite may have surpassed $300 million in revenue in a single month

A recent SuperData Research report estimates that Fortnite Battle Royale pulled in $318 million in May, the first time it's broken the $300 million mark in a single month. The site also noted that the game's growth seems to be slowing: The console releases are continuing to expand, but the PC and mobile versions were both "flat compared to April."



Overall, Fortnite is said to be up 7 percent in May compared to April, when it pulled in $296 million across all platforms. By way of comparison, it earned roughly $223 million in March, and $126 million in February, the month it passed PUBG.

Interestingly, while Fortnite is an undeniable juggernaut and top-of-the-heap on consoles, it's still only in fifth place among the top-grossing digital games on PC, behind League of Legends, Dungeon Fighter Online, Crossfire, and Fantasy Westward Journey Online 2. But it's number one on the list of free-to-play games ranked by highest single-month revenue, according to Recode: The estimated $318 million earned last month is almost $100 million more than the second-place game, Lineage M, which brought in $224 million in July 2017.

Fortnite is also going great guns on mobile, pulling in somewhere around $100 million on iOS devices alone in just 90 days. An Android version isn't out yet, but could kickstart new growth when it arrives, something that's expected to happen later this summer. One other interesting bit of comparative trivia: PUBG, the other battle royale behemoth, is estimated to have earned $714 million across all of 2017.