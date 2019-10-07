Fortnite Last Stop challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Last Stop challenges are a limited-time event that lets you celebrate the (still a little ways away) end of Season 10. How are we celebrating? More shootin' and lootin', of course.

Your rewards for finishing challenges include the typical battle stars, experience points, and one heart-touching loading screen you see in the image above.

Here's every currently available challenge as of October 7.

Fortnite Last Stop Challenge List

- Deal damage with suppressed weapons to opponents (500 total)

- Outlast opponents in solo or squads mode (150 total)

- Assault rifle eliminations (5 total)

- Search chests at Loot Lake or Happy Hamlet (7 total)

- Land at Lucky Landing or Retail Row in different matches (3 total)

