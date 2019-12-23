Where to search ice boxes in Fortnite

Where can you search Fortnite ice boxes? These chilly cabinets can be found in quite a few different places in Fortnite, but they're most populous in the frostier reaches of the battle royale world. Of course, given the Fortnite Winterfest challenges are in full swing, much of the map is snowier than normal, but I'm here to help you out regardless.

This is a nice and easy mission since you only need to find two Fortnite ice boxes to complete this yuletide task. Then you can grab yourself another reward on top of your daily Fortnite presents: make sure you're checking in daily so you can net yourself as many holiday goodies as possible. So, here's where to find ice boxes in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite ice boxes

As I've already mentioned, you only need to get two of the many ice boxes that can be searched across the battle royale map. I've indicated various spots they can be found so you can work getting them into your normal routine, but we're all about efficiency here at PC Gamer.

With that in mind, there are a couple of ways for you to complete this challenge by only visiting one named area. In Weeping Woods, in the largest lodge building in the north side, three of the units can be found. Equally Mr Polar's Artisanal Ice in Dirty Docks has a few, so go to either of thee destinations to get this challenge ticked off as simply as possible.

