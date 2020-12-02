Fortnite gold bars and bounties explained: How to get gold bars and what they do

Fortnite season 5 has introduced gold bars, a new currency that players can use to do some really cool stuff during matches. Thankfully, it's not something you pay real-world money for, but you will have to work for it. These bars are used with the new NPCs that Epic has added to the map, but it can be kind of confusing, especially if you don't play many other battle royale games.

So with that in mind, we've whipped up this guide to gold bars, and hopefully it'll make sense why they're one of season 5's most interesting changes.

What do gold bars do in Fortnite and how to get them

Gold bars are an in-game currency that can be used to upgrade weapons, outright purchase them, or hire NPCs found around the map as your bodyguards. You can purchase or upgrade weapons from NPCs.

The best part? Any gold you earn over the course of a match is persistent, meaning you can use any you saved up in future matches.

Thankfully, there's no way to purchase gold bars with real-world money. You have to earn them by completing bounties, completing short quests, picking them up from eliminated players, or finding it in furniture and in safes.

Bounties aren't the only way to get gold bars. NPCs and bounty boards will give you the option of selecting a short challenge to earn a smaller amount of gold bars. These include finding a certain number of weapons or foraging a certain number of items, like tomatoes or fries.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What are bounties and how to complete them

If you've ever played a round of Call of Duty: Warzone, this will probably sound familiar. Bounties can be accessed via talking to NPCs or via bounty boards. If you accept the bounty, a random player will become your target, and you're responsible for eliminating them before someone else does.

A golden circle will appear in the approximate area that your bounty is located in, but you'll have to find their exact location through old fashioned hunting. You also only have five minutes to complete the bounty. If the bounty survives to the end of that timer, they get a gold bar reward instead.

Completing a bounty will earn you 70 gold bars, which is a considerable number for the amount of work you'll have to put in.

Squads who protect a teammate with a bounty on their head will also receive a gold bar reward.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

NPC and bounty board locations

Surprisingly, there are more NPCs littered around the map than you may think. Two reliable ones are Mancake in the Butter Barn on the south end of the desert, or Menace in the Colossal Coliseum.

You'll recognize NPCs by the chat box icon that appears in your mini map and above the NPC's head as you approach them.

It's worth noting that NPCs can apparently take the form of older Fortnite skins, so make sure you're not lighting them up with gunfire as soon as you see one.

You'll find NPCS in these other locations:

Razor Crest

Northwest of Holly Hedges

Catty Corner

Durr Burger food truck

Hunter's Haven

Dirty Docks

Shipwreck Cove

Misty Meadows

Pizza Pit

Camp Cod

Hydro 16

Craggy Cliffs

Flushed factory

Crashed Cargo

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Fort Crumpet

The Orchard

Steel Farm east of ColiseumUnremarkable shack

Pristine Point

Hilltop House

Slurpy Swamp

Weeping Woods

North of Retail Row

Viking ship

Salty Towers

Pleasant Park

Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake island

That's that for gold bars and bounties. With time, it'll be really interesting to see how they change the meta of the game, if at all. Let us know what you think in the comments.

