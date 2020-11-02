How to get the Ghost Rider Fortnite skin

After a brief teaser, Epic has officially announced the Ghost Rider Cup in Fortnite, which will let players compete to win the titular Ghost Rider skin.

Fortnite season 4 has introduced players to numerous Marvel characters they can use as outfits, including Blade, Daredevil, and Silver Surfer—and that's not including the battle pass, which features several of Marvel's biggest names.

But who cares about stuffy do-gooders? We're here to win that Ghost Rider skin and do Johnny Blaze proud. We've got all the details on the Ghost Rider Cup below. Here's how to get the Ghost Rider skin.

The Ghost Rider Cup starts on November 4. You only have that Wednesday to compete, so make sure you're ready for whatever is thrown at you.

Ghost Rider Cup rules and format

The Ghost Rider Cup will be played through the Marvel Knockout trios mode. For those not in the know, Marvel Knockout is basically a riff on Fortnite's Operation: Knockout mode, except players will have access to the Marvel superhero powers that players would normally obtain by defeating boss characters on the map.

Marvel Knockout is a four-round brawl, with both teams getting a mirrored set of super powers to battle with. Teams will fight to be the best team in their bracket. Epic has official rules here.

Players must also be account level 30 and have two-factor authentication set up in order to participate.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ghost Rider Cup: Additional Details

Epic hasn't confirmed it yet, but judging from the phrasing of their announcement, I'd say it's safe to assume that the Ghost Rider skin will come to the item shop in the future. Ghost Rider Cup winners will only really be getting access to the skin earlier than others.

Epic has also announced two duos Marvel Hero/Villain Cups: One on November 11 and the other on November 18. That's all followed by a $1 million duos cup on November 21.

It's also worth noting that the Ghost Rider skin evidently comes with a new back bling cosmetic as well, although Epic hasn't shared any look at that just yet. Safe to say it'll be something edgy and flammable.

