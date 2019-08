Fortnite Season X is into its second week of missions, and this week's Spray & Pray bundle features a couple scavenger hunts. For one, you'll need to spray (or tag, as the cool kids might say) three different gas stations. If you're fairly new, finding those gas stations could prove something of a challenge, so here's every gas station location on the map. Fill 'em up (with paint).

(Image credit: Epic Games)