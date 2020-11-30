What time is the Galactus event in Fortnite?

Fortnite's Galactus event is almost upon us, and Fortnite season 4 is almost over as a result. The planet-sized Marvel villain has been careening towards the Fortnite island since the start of the season when Thor, Iron Man, and the rest of the crew arrived to do battle with Jonesy and Peely. Fans have been wondering what such a gigantic threat could bring to Fortnite for months now, and Epic is almost ready to show us. But when is the Galactus event in Fortnite?

We've got the guide you need to the Galactus event (officially known as the Nexus War finale), including event time, known leaks, and more.

What time is the Galactus event?

The Fortnite Galactus event starts on Tuesday December 1 at 4 PM Eastern Time/1 PM Pacific Time.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to watch the Galactus event in Fortnite

Like previous events, you'll want to login to Fortnite prior to the event to make sure you're able to get into the server. In previous years, lots of players have had trouble getting into events and unfortunately missed out because of a clogged server and Epic's technical troubles.

So exactly when should you show up for the Galactus event? Epic says to log in about 60 minutes early, and then look out for the playlist to update itself about 30 minutes prior to the event. Then you'll want to select the Galactus event and wait until the show starts.

Epic also says to make sure you've got the 14.60 update downloaded. That was a little while ago, so if you've been playing lately, you should be okay. You can find a Fortnite event countdown timer in the main menu of Fortnite just behind your party.

If you can't get in for whatever reason, just turn to Twitch and piggyback on a streamer. It's not ideal, but it'll do.

Galactus event leaks: What we know so far

We've been watching Galactus approach the Fortnite island for weeks now, so it's not a surprise that he'll play a role in the Galactus event.

Originally, Galactus appeared high up in the sky, viewable to all players if you knew where to look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now, Galactus appears to be cresting the horizon of the planet itself. His helmet's horns are now visible to the west.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A number of data miners have uncovered a few leaks that supposedly point towards what we can expect from the Galactus event.

As you can see on the map, galactus is right above the ruins poi. pic.twitter.com/kiWFFAxubjNovember 3, 2020

A material instance for the Zero Point's energy from Season 9 has been added back into the files.Fun Fact: It's based off the energy field that the Vault's Runic Key's from season 8 used.Epic re-re-using assets :D pic.twitter.com/UbctClvDfANovember 25, 2020

A mesh was added in 14.60 for a closed Quinn Jet.It's NOT the low-res ones you see flying through the air at the start of the match.My guess is these will be used during the event. Below is some concept art I made a while ago of what I think it could look like. pic.twitter.com/iSqvw2at5sNovember 20, 2020

Last but not least, the official Fortnite account tweeted out this.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1November 28, 2020

It seems we might be driving (flying?) either the Battle Bus or some other aerial vehicle to battle Galactus. Only time will tell, though. We also know that Galactus is evidently targeting the "Zero Point," which was referenced in the fake comic that kicked off season 4.

