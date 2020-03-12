Fortnite Season 2 Champion Series: Everything we know

When is the Fortnite FNCS duos series? Epic has officially announced the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Champion Series, and the competitive tournament will run through the course of the season, giving top-tier players the chance to prove their worth in a series of battle royale matches for big prizes. But you won't be doing it alone.
With this breakdown I'll be going through the prize pool, rules of engagement, and when the competition properly kicks off. Here's everything you need to know about the new FNCS duos series 2020.
Fortnite FNCS 2020 will be duos with two tournament tracks
You'll need to find a friend to play with you during this season's Champion Series. Just make sure you're able to coordinate well enough with them. No relying on larger squads this time.
Also, Season 2's Champion Series will divide players between PC players and everybody else. Sounds good by us. That means there's no need to rely on players on console or mobile, and certainly no cross-platform play.
According to Epic: "During FNCS, each week’s event will send the top scoring duos players per server region through to the Season Finals. They will be joined by the highest ranked duos players on the overall Series leaderboard across the entire season."
In terms of scoring, you'll need to reach the Champion League in Fortnite's Arena mode to qualify for FNCS. That means you'll need:
- Champion League Division I: 6,000 - 11,999 Hype Points
- Champion League Division II: 12,000 - 15,999 Hype Points
- Champion League Division III: 16,000 Hype or higher, you maniac.
It's worth noting that just because you don't have 6,000 Hype Points doesn't mean you can't compete in one of Fortnite's competitive modes. You'll just be in a different league. FNCS is strictly for Champion League players, though.
If you don't like reading, here's a video from Epic describing the tournament.
When does FNCS 2020 start?
Season 2's FNCS begins on March 20, 2020. A warm-up period will run from March 13-15.
Fortnite Season 2 Champion Series rules
Here's what your final match position means in terms of points:
- Victory Royale: 10 Points
- 2nd-5th: 7 Points
- 6th-10th: 5 Points
- 11th-15th: 3 Points
- Elimination: 1 Point
These are the series points awarded to every duo team at the conclusion of each week's round three window:
- 1st: 500
- 2nd: 476
- 3rd: 452
- 4th: 428
- 5th: 408
- 6th: 386
- 7th: 363
- 8th: 350
- 9th: 332
- 10th: 316
- 11th-15th: 300
- 16th-20th: 284
- 21st-25th: 270
- 26th-50th: 244
You must be at least 13 years old to participate in FNCS. Any player younger than 18 years old must have a parent's permission to participate.
FNCS duo prize pool: stage one
These stage one prizes, exclusive to PC players, are split evenly among the two winners. Here are all the prizes by rank for each territory:
Weekly event prizes: Europe
- 1st: $5,000
- 2nd: $4,500
- 3rd: $4,000
- 4th: $3,500
- 5th: $3,000
- 6th: $2,400
- 7th: $2,100
- 8th: $1,800
- 9th: $1,500
- 10th: $1,200
- 11-15th: $1,000
- 16-20th: $700
- 21-25th: $500
- 26-50th: $400
Weekly event prizes: NA East
- 1st: $4,500
- 2nd: $4,200
- 3rd: $3,500
- 4th: $2,750
- 5th: $2,400
- 6th: $2,000
- 7th: $1,400
- 8th: $1,200
- 9th: $1,000
- 10th: $800
- 11th-15th: $600
- 16th-20th: $500
- 21st-25th: $400
Weekly event prizes: NA West
- 1st: $3,000
- 2nd: $2,400
- 3rd: $1,500
- 4th: $1,100
- 5th: $1,000
- 6th: $900
- 7th: $800
- 8th: $700
- 9th: $600
- 10th: $500
Weekly event prizes: Brazil
- 1st: $3,000
- 2nd: $2,400
- 3rd: $1,500
- 4th: $1,100
- 5th: $1,000
- 6th: $900
- 7th: $800
- 8th: $700
- 9th: $600
- 10th: $500
Weekly event prizes: Asia
- 1st: $1,130
- 2nd: $800
- 3rd: $750
- 4th: $650
- 5th: $600
- 6th: $550
- 7th: $500
- 8th: $450
- 9th: $420
- 10th: $400
Weekly event prizes: OCE
- 1st: $1,130
- 2nd: $800
- 3rd: $750
- 4th: $650
- 5th: $600
- 6th: $550
- 7th: $500
- 8th: $450
- 9th: $420
- 10th: $400
Weekly event prizes: Middle East
- 1st: $1,130
- 2nd: $800
- 3rd: $750
- 4th: $650
- 5th: $600
- 6th: $550
- 7th: $500
- 8th: $450
- 9th: $420
- 10th: $400
FNCS duos prize pool: stage two
Season finals event prizes: Europe
- 1st: $70,000
- 2nd: $60,000
- 3rd: $55,200
- 4th: $45,000
- 5th: $40,000
- 6th: $30,000
- 7th: $26,000
- 8th: $22,000
- 9th: $18,000
- 10th: $14,000
- 11-15th: $7,000
- 16-25th: $4,000
- 26-50th: $3,000
- 51-200th: $1,800
Season finals event prizes: NA East
- 1st: $44,000
- 2nd: $37,000
- 3rd: $34,000
- 4th: $28,000
- 5th: $25,000
- 6th: $18,000
- 7th: $16,000
- 8th: $13,500
- 9th: $11,300
- 10th: $8,700
- 11-15th: $4,300
- 16-25th: $2,500
- 26-50th: $2,000
- 51-200th: $1,120
Season finals event prizes: NA West
- 1st: $17,500
- 2nd: $15,000
- 3rd: $13,800
- 4th: $11,200
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $7,500
- 7th: $6,500
- 8th: $5,500
- 9th: $4,500
- 10th: $3,500
- 11-15th: $1,750
- 16-25th: $1,000
- 26-50th: $750
- 51-200th: $450
Season finals event prizes: Brazil
- 1st: $17,500
- 2nd: $15,000
- 3rd: $13,800
- 4th: $11,200
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $7,500
- 7th: $6,500
- 8th: $5,500
- 9th: $4,500
- 10th: $3,500
- 11-15th: $1,750
- 16-25th: $1,000
- 26-50th: $750
- 51-200th: $450
Season finals event prizes: Asia
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd: $9,000
- 3rd: $8,000
- 4th: $7,000
- 5th: $6,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
- 9th: $2,300
- 10th: $1,700
- 11-15th: $1,000
- 16-25th: $650
- 26-50th: $500
- 51-100th: $400
Season finals event prizes: OCE
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd $9,000
- 3rd: $8,000
- 4th: $7,000
- 5th: $6,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
- 9th $2,300
- 10th: $1,700
- 11-15th: $1,000
- 16-25th: $650
- 26-50th: $500
- 51-100th: $400
Season finals event prizes: Middle East
- 1st: $10,000
- 2nd: $9,000
- 3rd: $8,000
- 4th: $7,000
- 5th: $6,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
- 9th: $2,300
- 10th: $1,700
- 11-15th: $1,000
- 16-25th: $650
- 26-50th: $500
- 51-100th: $400