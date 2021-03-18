Where to find Fortnite's exotic weapons

Fortnite season 6 may have introduced wolves, "primal" weapons, and new locations, but thankfully exotic weapons are still available to help give you the edge in battle. Much like previous seasons, exotic weapons can be found with various NPCs scattered around the map. Some exotic weapons offer simple damage boosts, while others can alter the game in unique ways.

With a remade map, you might be unfamiliar with where to find exotic weapons in Fortnite. Thankfully, we've done the searching for you so you can get to a victory royale even faster.

Fortnite exotic weapon locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are only four exotic weapons in Fortnite season 6, and the spread clearly favors the southwest portion of the map. Still, it's absolutely worth it to grab one if you have the gold bars to spare.

How to get the Hop Rock Dualies

The Hop Rock Dualies are a pair of dual-wielded pistols that deal 43 damage per hit. Both pistols fire almost simultaneously, meaning you can land 170 damage per second. The Dualies require medium ammo and have a headshot multiplier of 2x.

The Dualies' special ability is giving the player a low gravity effect, negating fall damage and allowing you to moon jump around and more effectively maneuver around enemies.

Hop Rock Dualies location: Sold by Gutbomb at Logjam Works west of Weeping Woods.

Cost: 500 gold bars.

How to get the Chug Cannon

The Chug Cannon works like a Bandage Bazooka, giving 15 health per shot. It passively regenerates one shot every 20 seconds, with a maximum magazine size of five shots.. It also takes up two inventory slots.

Chug Cannon location: Sold by Slurp Jonesy in Slurpy Swamp.

Cost: 600 gold bars.

How to get the Shadow Tracker Pistol

The Shadow Tracker Pistol is a suppressed weapon that, when it hits an enemy, will mark their location for every team member. That marker lasts for the same amount of time as a shakedown highlight.

The Shadow Tracker deals 29 damage per hit, uses light ammo, and has a headshot multiplayer of 2x.

Shadow Tracker location: Sold by Power Chord in Dance Club Cabin.

Cost: 400 gold bars.

How to get the Dub Shotgun

The Dub is functionally the same as the Double Barrel Shotgun, but knocks players back like the Flintlock Pistol, making it effective at knocking players off of structures. It deals 120 damage per shot, uses regular shotgun shells, and has a headshot multiplier of 1.25x.

The Dub location: Sold by Burnout south of Steamy Stacks.

Cost: 600 gold bars.

It's possible that Epic will add more exotic weapons as season 6 continues. We'll update this post if they do, of course. In the meantime, read up on how to craft weapons in Fortnite, which can get you classic or "primal" weapons that add more precision or damage depending on their type. Bows also offers a great level of flexibility.