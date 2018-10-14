Fortnite datamine reveals game modes coming to new 'tournaments' tab

A Fortnite datamine appears to have revealed the modes that are coming to the game's 'tournaments' tab, which itself was accidentally revealed in a developer video from Epic Games this week.

The tournament tab (see it at 0:20 in this video) will link to solo, duos and squad tournaments. The first solo and duos tournaments will be time-limited, while the squads tournament will be a weekly event that happens every Friday. If you accrue enough points in a given tournament, you'll be rewarded by a shiny new pin, according to the datamine by ShiinaBR, Sr DraBx, Tapohi and MADLEAKER, collated by Fortnite Intel.

The first solo tournament, called Salty Springs Cup, will run from October 27 until October 31, and players will have just three attempts to win it.

The first duo tournament, the Tomato Temple Cup, will run from October 28 until November 1. Its description reads: "Grab a friend and make Tomatohead proud. Become legends of the Tomato."

The squads tournament is called Fortnite Friday Night, with the date simply given as "every Friday", so I expect it'll be a permanent fixture.

The datamine also revealed loading pages for the Tournaments tab. One of them is at the top of this article, and the other two are below. If the tournaments are really due to start this month, we can expect an announcement from Epic Games soon.