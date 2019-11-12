Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date, battle pass, map changes, and everything else we know

We're in a whole new world with Fortnite Chapter 2, but some things are still the same, and you can bet some big changes will happen once this "first" season is over. But what could those changes look like? We've got your guide to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date, battle pass details, possible events and map changes, and more below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start? When does Season 1 end?

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 starting? As history has proven, there's no easy way to tell exactly when Epic Games is going to end a season of Fortnite until they start teasing literal countdowns.

That said, when Chapter 2 started, the battle pass said that there were 54 days left, which would put Season 1's ending at some point on December 8. Overtime challenges might extend that by a week, as was the case with Season 10. It does line up with some previous seasons though. Both Season 7 and Season 2 (remember those days?) started in early to mid-December as well.

Could the Storm King have something to do with the end of Season 1? Or is the big purple jerk just a Fortnitemares prop? (Image credit: Epic Games)

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 event?

It's a bit early to say. Unfortunately, neither we nor any data miners seem to have found any clues as to the nature of Chapter 2's season end event. To be fair, Epic did just, you know, destroy the known universe and build a new one, so maybe we shouldn't expect quite as much of a show. Given that Chapter 2 has kicked off by scaling things back (fewer weapons, one vehicle, a more unified map design), it's very likely that the Season 2 event will be comparatively smaller in scale, too.

See any strange paranormal phenomena? Any rocket launch pads getting built in a mountain somewhere? Let us know.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 battle pass

We haven't gotten a glimpse of Chapter 2 Season 2's battle pass yet, but odds are it will cost just the same as all battle passes before it. Expect the basic battle pass to cost 950 V-Bucks (about $10), and there will likely be a premium battle pass for 2,800 V-Bucks (about $28).

If that changes, you can bet we'll update our info here.

