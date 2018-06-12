Watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am live here

Update: It's over. Can you guess who won?
Epic Games has yet to reveal its $100 million plan for competitive Fortnite, but its putting on something of a trial run at E3 2018. The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am pairs 50 pro Fortnite players with a celebrity partner in a duos competition for a stab at $3 million in prize money. First place gets a tall $1 million to split, but all prize money will be donated to charities of the winning team's choice. Isn't that nice?
Anyway, it's sure to be a beautiful disaster. Pairing meticulous pros with celebs ranging in skill from Ninja Understudy to Person Who Once Touched A Keyboard Probably is sure to produce some memorable on-camera relations. You won't want to miss it, so here's the when, where, and who of the first Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am.
When is the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am taking place?
The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am is taking place at 3:30 pm Pacific (6:30 pm Eastern, 11:30 pm BST) on Tuesday, June 12. If you can't make time to watch, don't worry. We'll be sure to recap the competition's finest moments.
Where can I watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?
Tickets for the show are going on sale via email to Los Angeles Fortnite locals until all 3,000 seats are sold, so access will be fairly limited even if you happen to be in town for E3. But if you're around and nabbed a Pro-Am ticket, then just head to booth 2723 in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center to watch the action.
If you're stuck streaming with the rest of us, the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am will be broadcast to just about every website under the sun.
- Twitch - FortniteGame
- Youtube - Fortnite
- Facebook - @FortniteGame
- Twitter - @FortniteGame
- Mixer - Fortnite
Who is competing in Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?
The full roster has finally been revealed and you can peruse the complete list of duos for familiar faces below. If you need to actually see some faces for those 'celebrity' names to click, we don't blame you. Check out the full roster with headshots here.
Ninja / Marshmello
Myth / Paul George
Pokimane / Desiigner
Markiplier / Joel McHale
Gotaga / Demetrious Johnson
Ali-A / Pete Wentz
Willyrex / Prince Royce
XpertThief / Janina Gavankar
Nadeshot / Tyron Woodley
One_Shot_Gurl / Jack Falahee
King Richard / JT Brown
StoneMountain64 / Jordan Fisher
Berkcan / Ryan Cartwright
Darkness429 / Marcus Scribner
Orkun / Jordyn Jones
CDNThe3rd / Xavier Woods
Lachlan / Robbie Amell
Muselk / Liam McIntyre
LOLiTO FDEZ / Ron Funches
Jeriicho / Dillon Francis
Cizzorz / Reggie Jackson
NoahJ456 / Madilyn Bailey
Skyyart / Nathan Kress
SypherPK / Tarik Cohen
Izak Live / Drezo
Elrubius / PartyNextDoor
SSSniperWolf / Terrence Ross
TimtheTatMan / Mack Wilds
Valkyrae / Murda Beatz
Summit1G / Kenneth Faried
Vikkstar123 / Ty Dolla $ign
NickMercs / Andre Drummond
Lirik / Rahul Kohli
GoldGlove / Witt Lowry
LoserFruit / The Backpack Kid
TBNRFrags / Lil Yachty
KittyPlays / Chandler Riggs
TryMacs / Echo Kellum
Nadanial / NickKim
DreadZTV1 / ARTV
Kinstarr / Sean O'Malley
Friz / Geoffrey Arend
Typical Gamer / Vince Staples
HandOfBlood / Jon Heder
YT2Tap / Jawnha
Samara Redway / Cyrus Spencer
FemSteph / Franz Drameh
Nanaka / Tenchim
Bokyeom / Acau
Patriota / Kyla Drew