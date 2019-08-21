Popular

Fortnite Season X competitive Cash Cup dates, rules, and prize pools

Get that dough.

Fortnite's competitive season is always upon us, and even though we kind of just wrapped on the epic World Cup, it's time for you to take another swing at glory—and cash payouts. We've got a rundown of every known competition date, what rules you'll have to stick to, and what the financial prize is.

Fortnite Contenders Solos Cash Cup

Start Date: August 21, 2019, then runs every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until end date.

August 28
September 4
September 11
September 18
September 25

Final Date: October 2

Rules

You must first place in the Contender League in Arena, which requires you to get 2,000 Hype points. This means climbing your way out of the open league first, of course.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

Scoring is broken down like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points
Reach top 5: 2 points
Reach top 15: 2 points
Reach top 25: 3 points
Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Solo Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $750
Top 2: $450
Top 3: $350
Top 4: $250
Top 10: $200

Fortnite Champions Solo Cash Cup

Start Date: August 22, 2019 -- then every following Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 29
September 5
September 12
September 19
September 26

Final date: October 3

Rules

You must first reach the Champion League in Arena mode, which requires a minimum of 6,500 Hype points that you earn in Arena mode.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

Scoring is broken down like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points
Reach top 5: 2 points
Reach top 15: 2 points
Reach top 25: 3 points
Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Champions Solo Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $2,500
Top 2: $2,000
Top 3: $1,500
Top 4: $1,250
Top 6: $800
Top 7: $550
Top 8: $450
Top 9: $375
Top 10: $300
Top 20: $200

Fortnite Champions Trio Cash Cup

Start Date: August 23, 2019 - Every Friday

August 30
September 6

Final date: September 13

Rules

You must first reach the Champion League in Arena mode, which requires a minimum of 6,500 Hype points that you earn in Arena mode.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

The scoring breakdown looks like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points
Reach top 2: 3 points
Reach top 4: 3 points
Reach top 6: 3 points
Reach top 12: 3 points
Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Champions Trio Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $5,100
Top 2: $3,900
Top 3: $3,000
Top 4: $2,100
Top 5: $1,500
Top 6: $1,200
Top 9: $900
Top 10: $600

You can read a full list of the Fortnite Competitive Season X rules here.

