Football Manager 2019 release date set, includes German league for first time

Football Manager 2019 is due November 2, developer Sports Interactive has announced.

Complete with the German DFL license for the first time in the series' history, FM 2019 parts ways with its iconic 'Manager Man' cover star—who's been part of the sim's marketing material since 2005. This year he's replaced by "a manager's eye view of the pitch as the gaffer and players head down the tunnel ahead of a big match," says publisher Sega.

It continues: "With redesigned logos, loads of new and improved features, and the implementation of the DFL Bundesliga license for the first time, Football Manager 2019 is set to be even more comprehensive in its realism than ever before. See the new look for the first time in this exclusive trailer."

Here's that:

After introducing its reworked Medical Centre, an overhauled 3D graphics engine and its new Dynamics System last year, I'm most interested to see what Football Manager 2019 brings to the dugout. All of the above suggests a shift in direction, and Sega says it'll reveal more in "late September" alongside a relaunched website.

Moreover, those who preorder are subject to a 10 percent discount through till launch. This isn't quite as appealing as last year's 'Contract Extension Bonus'—which granted players of the previous year's instalment a 25 percent discount via Steam or the Sega Store. As always, those who do preorder via Sega-approved retailers can access a fully-playable beta two weeks before release, on October 19.

Ahead of FM 2019's November 2 launch, here's my Football Manager 2018 review.