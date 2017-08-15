Football Manager 2018 release date set

In his review of last year's annual instalment, Paul Walker-Emig billed Football Manager 2017 as "far from revolutionary" but a "very well refined version of FM that empowers the player by putting all the information you need at your fingertips." The latter is what Sports Interactive's soccer management sim has championed for years, and it's back for another season on November 10.

I'd rarely vouch for pre-purchasing any game, however picking up Football Manager 2018 ahead of time grants you access to the game's "fully-playable" beta whose saves are transferable into the main game.

Furthermore, those who decide to opt in early and who already own last year's Football Manager 2017, are privy to a so-called 'Contract Extension Bonus'. This grants them a 25 percent discount via Steam or the Sega Store on the latest entry in what is essentially a loyalty bonus.

With regards to preordering—I did so last year. And while I enjoyed FM17, and was ultimately pleased to get in two weeks ahead of time, those who'd rather wait for reviews are advised to do so.

Football Manager 2018 is due November 10. Deatails of the game's new features are expected to appear in "late September" via the official Football Manager website.