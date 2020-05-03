Flight Simulator’s volumetric clouds are stunning in new images, and in motion

I’ve known, in a kind of vague intellectual way, that the new Microsoft Flight Simulator will have beautiful volumetric clouds. (That's a fancy way of saying they have the illusion of depth, despite being flat.) After all, the last game in the series had them. However, these were not truly real to me until today, when I saw screenshots, then gifs, of the latest from the studio behind Flight Simulator. I was hit with the concrete reality that such fluffy glories will soon exist upon my screen. These are screenshots from the game's alpha, and are encouragingly taken at a variety of resolutions. Behold, the most beautiful clouds I have ever seen in a video game.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Microsoft)

I mean honestly. These aren’t the only things going on in the atmosphere, though. I obviously immediately sought out gifs of this stuff in motion because, like you, I cannot get enough of this game in motion. I beseech thee again, behold.