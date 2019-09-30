Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 30, 2019)

(Image credit: I-Novae Studios, LLC)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Infinity: Battlescape

Steam page

Release: September 27

Developer: I-Novae Studios, LLC

Price: $34.99 | £29.99 | AU$49.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Infinity: Battlescape is an online space shooter which takes its inspiration from the likes of Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica. In other words, it's definitely going for scale: more than a thousand players can reportedly partake in online battles, and the whole game is set in a "true-to-scale" star system with no loading screens. The game will stay in Early Access for up to a year, though the game's core experience is there, just expect a tonne more to do once it launches into 1.0.

Encased

Steam page

Release: September 27

Developer: Dark Crystal Games

Price: $29.99 | £23.79 | AU$39.95

Encased is an isometric CRPG with a "sci-fi post-apocalyptic" setting. As you'd expect, it's inspired by the ye olde Fallout games, but also takes inspiration from modern classics like Pillars of Eternity and Divinity: Original Sin. Encased focuses on tactical turn-based combat and player choice, to the extent that there aren't any classes per se, and exploration is also of the utmost importance. It's in Early Access, and will likely stay there for "approximately" nine months while Dark Crystal Games responds to feedback. The game isn't complete: it currently features a prologue and "Act 1", with two more acts to follow at launch.

Freedom Finger

Steam page

Release: September 28

Developer: Wide Right Interactive

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Freedom Finger is a sidescrolling shooter in which you play as the nominal finger. You'll be shooting with the finger, and you'll be poking and punching with the finger. The game has a surrealistic late night cartoon aesthetic, supplemented by a soundtrack featuring the likes of John Maus and Drab Majesty, and for a sidescrolling shooter starring a finger, its plot looks pleasantly bizarre: "communism, US foreign policy, sriracha sauce, and crafting in videogames" are all given a good rinsing.

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest

Steam page

Release: September 27

Developer: Specialbit Studio

Price: $16.99 | £13.49 | AU$23.95

Angelo and Deemon is a point-and-click adventure about a shite blogger who follows the Grim Reaper to Hell in order to get more clicks. As sad and feasible as that sounds, the game is actually a light-hearted comedy: you'll encounter various characters in Hell, all of whom may help in your quest to create "the most trending, most liked, most hyped video of all time". There's the usual spread of puzzles and dialogue here, and the premise is definitely a lot of fun.

Heist

Steam page

Release: September 28

Developer: Atomizer Games

Price: $18.99 | £14.49 | AU$26.95

If you've ever had dreams of stealing cats for a living, good news: Heist is a game about stealing cats for a living. Described as a "noir cat burglar game", it's an isometric stealth outing which offers a fair bit of freedom when it comes to problem solving. Maybe you'll use gadgets, or maybe you'll just sneak around in order to do as little harm as possible. When push comes to shove there's no ignoring the fact that you're a bloody cat burglar. Ah, videogames.

These games were released between September 23 and 30 2019. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.