Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 14, 2019)

Fallback

Release: October 11

Developer: Endroad

Price: $9.99 | £7.99 | AU$14.99

Fallback is a 2.5D action platformer with a grimy, subterranean sci-fi aesthetic. You play as a rebel soldier bearing a sword and jetpack, negotiating labyrinthine perspective-shifting environments, and taking down robotic monstrosities. The roguelite has "more than 50 different skills and abilities" with a persistent skill tree, meaning the permadeath is just a light slap on the wrist rather than a kick in the face. Definitely one for folk who want a new roguelite but are averse to the usual pixel-art stylings.

Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey

Release: October 10

Developer: Binary Space

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Launched into Early Access last week, Ghoul Britannia is a point-and-click adventure set in a rundown post-Brexit United Kingdom. For lack of people willing to do certain unappealing work, the government has resorted to raising the dead. Naturally, raising the dead turns out not to be such a great idea, but that doesn't stop protagonist Hope Andrews from befriending one, in their mission to reach London and get to the bottom of the matter. The game is set to launch into 1.0 by early 2020.

Space Robinson

Release: October 8

Developer: Luxorix Games

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Another roguelike, Space Robinson is a topdown action RPG with lots, and lots, and lots of shooting, coming across as a more graphically ornate Nuclear Throne. As is fairly essential nowadays, there are progression systems that carry over with each death, such as repairs and upgrades to Colony units, with all manner of permanent stat buffs to work towards. But it's the moment-to-moment frenetic gunplay that looks fun here. "You’ll die," the Steam page reads. "You will die. YOU WILL DIE!!! A million times. Then tutorial ends and you’ll get a chance to fight real Monsters." Apparently you will die.

Worse Than Death

Release: October 8

Developer: Benjamin Rivers Inc.

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Worse Than Death is the latest sidescrolling pixel horror game from the creator of Home. The art style and mood isn't a far cry from that earlier game, but it has a neat premise, especially if you absolutely dread the thought of high school reunions. "Run for your life, hide in the shadows, and use your wits to avoid shadowy creatures and uncover the terrible truths of your wretched home town," reads the Steam description. If you consider your home town "wretched" you'll probably have some good cathartic fun with this.

Spirits Abyss

Release: October 8

Developer: Anthony Case

Price: $3.99 | £2.89 | AU$5.95

It's another one of those weeks when a lot of roguelikes released on Steam. Spirits Abyss looks like another recent highlight, especially if gorgeous (and slightly creepy) pixel-art is your bag, and especially if you prefer your platformer roguelites to play more like Spelunky than, say, Risk of Rain. It's in Early Access, mainly so the devs can figure out the best way forward for content updates, and a 1.0 release will likely happen early next year.

