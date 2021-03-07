Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 8, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante

Release:‌ March 5

Developer:‌ Sever

Launch price:‌ $17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.29‌ ‌|‌ ‌‌AU$26.05

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is a text heavy narrative RPG with a huge emphasis on gruelling decision making. The protagonist is Sir Brante but you don't play as him per se: The game unfolds as diary entries in a journal, and you're basically shaping the writer's life by deciding what actions he takes. It's no walk in the park either, because the game has already established a reputation for being utterly miserable at times, as the commoner protagonist tries to navigate a ruthlessly oppressive Empire in order to seize an estate belonging to his ancestors. It's an interactive novel, basically, with branching paths verging on labyrinthine. Just stay off the gin while playing it, I guess.

Circuit Superstars

Release:‌ ‌March 6

Developer:‌ Original Fire Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$16.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£12.99 ‌|‌ ‌AU$24.99

Depressing visual novels aren't for everyone, but driving around in circles really fast is almost for everyone. Circuit Superstars is a top-down racer that conjures memories of Micro Machines, but it actually hides a bunch of simulation features under its hood. Sure, you can just bash around if you like, but you can also toggle on Annoying Real Life Distractions like fuel depletion, tire degradation and damage. This one's all about the handling and mastery, so the studio is using Early Access to finetune the game before its eventual 1.0 release in 6-12 months.

Mail Mole

Release:‌ March 4

Developer:‌ Talpa Games, Undercoders

Launch price:‌ ‌$11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£10.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$17.20

If you've ever dreamed of delivering mail as a mole, here's an aptly titled game about exactly that. It's a 3D platformer with quite a strong whiff of Super Mario 3D World, but instead of Mario you're a mole called Molty who, I guess I should warn, isn't responsible for just delivering mail: he's also responsible for saving Carrotland, for some reason. In all seriousness, if you're into fluid cheerful 3D platformers this looks like a lot of fun. A nice salve for Sunday afternoon existential crises.

Teamfight Manager

Release:‌ ‌March 2

Developer:‌ Team Samoyed

Launch price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50

If the continuing no-show of LoL Esports Manager is getting you down, Teamfight Manager is a promising looking esports tycoon game with charming pixel art graphics. You're the coach of the team, and your responsibility is to recruit, train up and get rid of players depending on how good or promising they are. The actual matches play out as stat-driven automatic battles, but you'll spend most of the time optimising your team.

Soul of Giga

Release:‌ March 6

Developer:‌ Goody Pundit

Launch price:‌ ‌$5.09‌ ‌|‌ ‌£4.07‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$7.22

If indie monster collecting games like Siralim, Monster Sanctuary and Temtem keep you busy but not busy enough, here's another fun looking one. The monsters here are called Gigas, and as you'd expect, you'll roam a pixel art world collecting these creatures, training them up, and pitting them against enemies in turn-based combat. I'm not sure this game is doing anything new at all, but the art is very nice, at least.

