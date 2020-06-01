Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 1, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Reky

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌28‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌beyondthosehills

Price:‌ ‌$5.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£4.79‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$8.50‌

Reky is a gorgeous logic puzzle game with an art style inspired by "architectural minimalism." Originally launched for Apple devices last year, the objective is to rearrange blocks in order to provide clear paths for the ball-shaped hero. Across 96 levels the difficulty steadily ramps, but even if you hit a wall at some point, Reky is a sight to behold, and has a soothing ambient score to boot.

Dread X Collection

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ 26‌

Developer:‌ ‌Various

Price:‌ ‌$6.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$9.95

Dread X Collection is a package of ten horror games, each created with a view to creating "the P.T. for the horror project of their dreams." Don't go in expecting a bunch of scary hallway clones though, because this collection is surprisingly varied. The currently in-vogue PS1-style of horror is channeled by The Pay is Nice, while Airdorf takes the form of a creepy LCD handheld game. There even appears to a be a pixel art roguelike card game in there. A really fascinating concept, and brilliant value for money.

Wildfire

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ 26‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Sneaky Bastards

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

Wildfire is a 2D stealth game with a focus on tactical use of the elements. In other words, rather than creep through waist high grass or illogically placed ventilation shafts, you'll be wielding fire, ice and earth to outsmart your enemies and free captured villagers. New abilities will unlock with progress, and the game supports local cooperative play. The pixel art is gorgeous, and the focus seems very much on improvisation and emergent play.

Rhythm Fighter

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌28

Developer:‌ Coconut Island Games

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

Rhythm Fighter has a pretty dry title, but the game itself is anything but. It's a rhythm fighting roguelike with a cheerful cartoon art style and absolutely frantic, bonkers gameplay. The combat itself is rhythm-based, but while you're whipping your foes you'll still need to worry about movement, evasion, and all that stuff. Probably not for the faint of heart, but it does look like a bloody good time.

KingSim

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌29‌ ‌

Developer:‌ Fuzzy Pixel Game Studio

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50

This 8-bit story-driven strategy game is all about the struggle to save a declining kingdom. Presented as a series of decisions, you'll be asked to make hugely consequential calls, including who to make alliances with, or whether to raise an army of undead or not (I say go for it!). You'll need to procure and manage resources as well, and how you manage every aspect of the game will play into which of the "dozens" of endings you'll see.

These games were released between May 25 and June 1 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.