Firefall Fest starts next week, livestreams to feature Day[9], Wil Wheaton, Nathan Fillion

Next week from October 22-27, Firefall's developers will be livestreaming the game with celebri-guests such as Day[9], Wil Wheaton, Felicia Day, and Nathan Fillion. Two three-hour streams will run every day from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a new guest for each. There are prizes, too, because when are there not? Viewers will have the chance to win an AMD gaming desktop, Razer Blade gaming laptop, and other things one might use for PC gaming.

Even more interesting is that the purchase of a Founders Pack will give players immediate beta access so they can appear in the stream and "meet the celebrity guests in-game."

We'll be there to cover it! The full schedule and guest list is available on the official site .