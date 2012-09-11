Fifa 13 demo available for quick kickaround

Not knowing anything at all about the football, I'll simply copy and paste what EA thinks you should know about Fifa 13 - that this version has "1st Touch Control, complete dribbling, and EASFC Match Day". So, if you want to control what you touch, dribble and... whatever that last bit means, hurrah!

I am however pretty confident I understand the part about a demo being available , and that you'll unsurprisingly need to go through Origin to get your hands on it. I'm also at least 90% certain that you'll find the trailer embedded below, even if the players do all seem to have forgotten their bats.

That was the football. You have seen the football. If you like the football, let the football commence!