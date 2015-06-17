Feet meet faces in these Street Fighter V screenshots

There's only one background featured in these extraordinary Street Fighter V screenshots, but it is possibly the best background: a British train station complete with beefeaters, punks, even a red phone box. Also: an older gentleman holding a croquet mallet. Americans: this is what Britain looks like all the time.

You're probably here for a look at Street Fighter V's newly announced Cammy and Birdie, however, who introduce their fists and their feet to Ryu, Chun-Li, Nash and M Bison. We don't know who the other characters are yet, but if Ken isn't in it I'll eat my beefeater's hat.