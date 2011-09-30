Fate of the World: Tipping Point makes saving the world easier, is out now

Fate of the World is a strategy game about saving the world from climate change. You'll have to deal with the threat of rising sea levels, spiralling carbon emissions, species extinction, political uprising, flash fires and more over the course of 200 years. RPS note that a new version, Tipping Point, is out now. As well as some interface tweaks, new scenarios and the much needed addition of an easy mode, Tipping Point includes the Denial, Migration and Extras DLC packs. It's all bundled together and available through Steam , Gamersgate and from the Fate of the World site . You can find out more in our Fate of the World review .