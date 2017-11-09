Fantastic Klei Entertainment Steam sale also includes other great indies

An extraordinary collection of indie games is currently discounted on Steam as part of developer Klei Entertainment's weekend sale. Naturally, Klei's greatest hits are all discounted, but notably so are a few games that they had a hand in or just really like. The sale runs through 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m Eastern) Monday, November 13.

The star of the sale is easily the Best of Klei Bundle. At 77 percent off, the $20 bundle gets you Don't Starve and both its Reign of Giants and Shipwrecked DLCs; Don't Starve Together, for which Klei is currently running the free Forge event; Mark of the Ninja and its Special Edition DLC; as well as Invisible Inc. and its Contingency Plan DLC.

They're all great, and all available individually, but the bundle discount is definitely the better deal. But if you've got a hankering for Don't Starve in particular, check out the $13 Don't Starve Mega Pack.

Shank and Shank 2, two of Klei's earliest games, are both $2.50 at 75 percent off. Likewise, Eets Munchies, Klei's 2014 puzzler, is under $2 at 75 percent off.

You'll also find a few games that aren't Klei's. Developer Brace Yourself Games' Crypt of the NecroDancer is $3 at 80 percent off, and Red Hook Studio's Darkest Dungeon is $10 at 60 percent off. Additionally, Slick Entertainment's Viking Squad is $7.50 at 50 percent off.

This has been a strong week for indie sales. Of the 500-plus games discounted in this week's Steam sale, violent indie darlings Hotline Miami and They Bleed Pixels are clear standouts. There's also publisher Degica's Steam sale, which includes RPG Maker and the criminally overlooked adventure game OneShot. Like Klei's sale, both run through Monday, November 13.