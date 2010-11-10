Fallout: New Vegas patch fixes unconscious people's limbs

Fallout: New Vegas has just received a massive patch, hopefully fixing many of the problems players have been having with the game since launch. Most notable among the changes are improvements to the game's performance and fixes for save game corruption. Read on for the full patch notes.
The patch notes hit Steam News yesterday. Here they are in full.
- Companions now show up as waypoints on the map
- Companions will always fast travel with you, unless told to wait or sent away
- Fix: DLC error/save corruption
- Fix: Stuttering with water effects
- Fix: Severe performance issues with DirectX.
- Fix: Controls temporarily disabled after reloading Cowboy Repeater while crouched
- Fixed crash using the Euclid C-Finder while having the Heave Ho perk
- Fix: Entering the strip after Debt Collector causes crash and autosave corruption
- Fix: Using Mojave Express dropbox can cause DLC warnings
- Fixed crash when buying duplicate caravan cards from a vendor in a single transaction
- Crafting menu should filter valid (bright) recipes to the top of the list
- Fix: Sitting down while looking down a weapon's ironsights leaves player control locked
- Fix: If a companion is knocked unconscious with broken limbs they stay broken on respawn
- Fix for varmint night scope effect persisting in kill cam
- Fix for giving companions armor that adds STR does not increase their carry weight
- Fix NPC Repair menu displays DAM as DPS
- Having NPC repair service rifle with forged receiver decreases CND
NPC's with broken limbs were respawning with still broken limbs? That sounds like a pretty alarming bug. Aside from the control lock up bugs, the performance and stuttering issues will likely represent the most popular change. The changes should apply the next time you boot up Fallout: New Vegas in Steam.
