Fallout 3 voice actor hints at possible sequel

A constant companion in Fallout 3's blasted wastelands were the big band riffs of Galaxy News Radio and its slacktivist DJ Three Dog. Somehow, he always knew the perfect song to play whenever a Deathclaw decided to pull my head off. In a pair of tweets yesterday (via VGU ), Three Dog voice actor Erik Dellums expressed a different kind of foresight by hinting that he may reprise his role in a Fallout sequel possibly underway at Bethesda.

To all my #Fallout3 and #ThreeDog fans: There may be more of the Dog coming! Fingers crossed!January 8, 2013

@ toasttherabbit How was that for a tease! I was given permission to release that tease, so fingers crossed.January 8, 2013

Dellums' second tweet revealed Bethesda beamed its blessing to broadcast the clue, but the studio predictably stopped short of outright confirming another Fallout. Even if another entry in the long-spanning RPG franchise were to surface, it'd have to get in line behind The Elder Scrolls Online . Obsidian, developers of Fallout: New Vegas , is also busying itself with South Park: The Stick of Truth and Project Eternity . But considering the massive popularity and replayability of the Fallout games, a sequel from one of either studios seems likely at some point.