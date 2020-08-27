Fall Guys Season 2 is going medieval with new minigames and costumes

Dedicated players are no doubt ready for Fall Guys Season 2—if you put lots of hours into the candy-colored party royale you've probably worked your way through Season 1 and unlocked all the costumes, emotes, and other rewards.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a sneak peek of what's on tap for Fall Guys Season 2: Mediatonic's battle royale is going medieval.

Several new minigames were shown—some had familiar aspects like jumping through rings and racing to the finish, but a few look completely new, with obstacles like drawbridges, plus ramps and blocks that the Fall Guys will have to push and shove into place so they can be used for jumps.

Naturally there are plenty of new costumes coming in Season 2, like wizards, warriors, and dragons.

Fall Guys Season 1 ends in early October, so you've still got plenty of time to earn your way through all the rewards it offers before Fall Guys Season 2 begins. Here's a little gallery of images of the new levels, and you can watch the Gamescom sneak peek below.

Fall Guys Season 2's new levels and minigames

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Mediatonic)

Our first look at Fall Guys Season 2