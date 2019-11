Fade to Silence is the latest project from Black Forest Games—the studio behind Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and the recent Bubsy reboot. A survival game, Fade to Silence follows the adventure of Ash, who must "explore a post-apocalyptic wasteland to gather the resources necessary to establish a refuge for survival".

And as if the post-apocalypse wasn't challenging enough, the weather is also out to get you. Here's Black Forest Games with more on that from the PC Gamer Weekender: