Fable makes its long-awaited return at the Xbox Games Showcase

Fable 4 rumors have been swirling since at least 2018, and got a big boost a few weeks ago when Microsoft renewed the Fable trademark with "intent to use." At today's Xbox Games Showcase, it finally got around to making it official, revealing "a new beginning" for Fable being developed by Forza Horizon studio Playground Games.

The new trailer didn't reveal much, although that big open landscape could hint an some kind of open-world game. No spoilers, but the end of the teaser suggests that Fable's sometimes offbeat sense of humor will remain intact, too.

Whatever's in store, it looks great, and we've finally got confirmation that it's happening. For now, I'll settle for that.