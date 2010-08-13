F3AR trailer shows off new powers

The new F3AR trailer still isn't showing any actual footage of a game engine, but it's at least alluding to some of the powers you'll have. You can play as Paxton Fettel and possess people, or you can play as Point Man and grimace at people. They've ditched the full-motion-people-men they had last time and have went for a sort of evil cartoon CGI look.

What I don't understand is how the Point Man's fast shooting ability lets him fire a gun faster than it can possibly fire. Why doesn't this sci-fi shooter horror game conform to the conventions of reality? Why?!