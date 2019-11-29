External hard drives are going cheap on Amazon UK

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Amazon UK currently has a couple of good deals on cheap external hard drives. Obviously you're going to want an SSD to keep your games installed on so you don't have to spend all day staring at the loading screens in Total War: Three Kingdoms, but if you need some extra space for backing up photos, videos, important documents, and whatnot then these external hard drives could be what you're looking for.

The first is a 10TB WD My Book that's down to £142, which is 45% off its RRP. If that's not enough space for you, the 24TB My Book Duo is £398, and that's 34% off RRP. According to the super useful Amazon price tracker Keepa app, these are the cheapest prices either of them has ever been.

If it's SSDs you're looking for, here are our best SSD deals.

WD 24TB My Book Duo Desktop Hard Drive| £398

A RAID External Hard Drive with USB 3.1 Gen 1, and two USB hub ports. 24TB is a lot of storage space, but it'll only take up 13.9 x 4.9 x 17.1 cm on your desk.View Deal

