EVGA's GTX 1080 Ti SC is just $770 right now

The GTX 1080 Ti, one of the best GPUs around, has an MSRP of $699, but with the rise of cryptocurrency mining, it has usually stayed around $900-1000 over the past few months. At long last, GPU prices are slowly returning to normal.

B&H has the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti SC for $769.99, not including the $20 mail-in rebate. That's $100 off the original price and ~$150 cheaper than most other models.

This card has a base clock of 1556 MHz, with a boost of 1670 MHz. For connectivity, you get one DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. You also get all the standard 1080 Ti features, like 11GB GDDR5X VRAM and NVIDIA Ansel.

The EVGA 1080 Ti SC is available from B&H here.

