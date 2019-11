Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, the new game from Dear Esther developer The Chinese Room and Sony Santa Monica, is being released on Steam tomorrow. I'm working on the review now, but in the meantime here are some screenshots of the sleepy English village of Yaughton in 4K.



View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K

View in 4K