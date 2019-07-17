Everreach: Project Eden is an indie action-adventure with a strong Mass Effect vibe

Everreach: Project Eden is a story-driven, third-person action-RPG set on the distant world of Eden, home of humanity's first interstellar colony. But something's gone wrong (because something always goes wrong), and now it's up to you, as Everreach Security Division Lieutenant Nora Harwood, to explore the world, secure the project, and discover the secrets of the ancient, long-lost civilization that used to call the planet home.

Visually, Everreach is strongly reminiscent of Mass Effect. Nora could easily be a Systems Alliance soldier, and the swooping lines, big windows, and artificial lakes of the planetary settlement brings to mind images of the Citadel. There's a little bit of a Mass Effect connection underlying the story, too, which was written by Michelle Clough, who previously provided narrative-focused Q&A on Mass Effect 3.

I hope that story will play a major role in Everreach: Project Eden, but the primary focus in the announcement is on shooting stuff. Publisher Headup touted it as "packed with tactical ground combat, high-speed vehicular warfare and a compelling level and skill system." There's also a hoverbike you can ride "to engage in high-speed vehicular warfare."

The Steam page leans a little more heavily into the narrative angle, describing Everreach as a "sci-fi epic" with multiple biomes including deserts, forests, and caves, hidden loot, and "optional story elements" revealing the fates of other past civilizations.

Everreach: Project Eden is currently expected to go live on Steam in September. Find out more at eldgames.com.