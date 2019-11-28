Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC trailer is a hypnotic ride through Eastern Europe

The Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea DLC that was announced in May will hit the highway on December 5, developer SCS Software said today. To commemorate the looming launch it also dropped a trailer that puts a whole new twist on the idea of "highway hypnosis."

Maybe it's just me, but that constant roll of trucks and cars and trains and boats, all going about their business at a leisurely pace across the highways and byways of Eastern Europe, is legitimately mesmerizing. Even the upbeat music contributes to the effect: It's like I'm sitting in the back seat of my grandfather's Yugo, slowly falling asleep as we amble down the I-5 on the way to Gabrova. If you extended this into a ten-hour loop it'd probably be a hit on YouTube's ASMR section.

Back to the matter at hand: Road to the Black Sea will add more than 10,000 kilometers of roads to drive on through Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, with 20 new major cities (including Istanbul) and numerous smaller towns, settlements, and famous landmarks to see. AI-controlled cars, trains, and trams local to the region will be joined by horse carts in the countryside, there will be 11 new companies, docks, and industries to do business with, a ferry will carry you and your rig the Danube, and there will be new Black Sea region achievements to collect.

Despite the release date announcement, the Road to the Black Sea Steam page hasn't been updated just yet so there's currently no listed price, but based on previously DLC releases I'd expect something in the $20-$25 range. It'll no doubt be updated soon enough—while we wait, let's take a minute to kick back, relax, and enjoy that trailer again.