Enter the Gungeon update adds: "a gun shaped like a bullet that shoots guns"

The top-down roguelike shooter Enter the Gungeon is getting a major free update later this year called Supply Drop. The expansion will add more than 100 new rooms to die in (repeatedly), plus new enemies, companions, bosses, shrines, and of course, guns.

“Players will come across new guns like the Bullet Gun, a gun shaped like a bullet that shoots guns and those guns shoot bullets, and new companions like Ser Junkan who gains strength and power as you carry more and more literal junk with you through the Gungeon,” publisher Devolver Digital said. “Elite gunslingers will also be able to tackle unique pasts for both Robot and Bullet and an all-new boss—the Mine Flayer!”

Enter the Gungeon: Supply Drop, “a shotgun blast of delicious Enter the Gungeon right into your content hole,” is set to go live sometime in the fall, and in case you missed it the first time, it will be free. In the meantime, enjoy some screens.

