Enter the Gungeon is the latest Epic free game

Deadly bullet hell dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon has shed its price and is now free on the Epic Games Store for the next week. It received a final update recently, three years after it launched, so you'll be playing it at its best. It even lets you pet the dog now.

Your goal: loot and kill your way through the Gungeon, always heading towards the big prize. That would be a gun that can kill the past. Handy! There's a lot of bad choices I've made that I'd love to shoot. That time I dyed my hair black but kept the ginger beard, for instance. Shoot it. Or that time I thought I could probably sing some Lenny Kravitz in front of a large crowd. Kill it. Please.

Next week, it will be replaced by interstellar adventure Rebel Galaxy, another good one! That'll appear on June 20.

Epic increased the cadence of its free games from one per fortnight to one per week for the Epic Games Store Mega sale, but it's decided to extend that all the way through the year, possibly as a way to make up for all the confusion around its sale after games started vanishing and prices started increasing. That's a lot of free games you'll be getting over the next 6 months.