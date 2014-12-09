Popular

else Heart.Break() video shows factory break-in mission

By

Else Heart Break

On the basis of its videos so far, else Heart.Break() appears to be the story of a guy who drinks out of any cup he comes across—regardless of whether or not he owns it. More importantly, I guess, is that its lovely PS1-era aesthetic is being used to drive a game with a consequence-based story and a focus on exploration.

Recently, we saw the game's conversation system in action. Now we get to see object interactions—as main character Sebastian manipulates a factory's machines and computers. The level of detail is fantastic. Not everything seems to have a set puzzle purpose. In fact, much of the computers seem entirely mundane—giving Sebastian a chance to toy with them regardless.

I'm looking forward to this. Here's hoping the stated release window of "pretty soon" really is pretty soon.

Thanks, RPS.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments