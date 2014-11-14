else Heart.Break() footage looks beautiful, makes me want coffee

I am 100% in love with the beautiful aesthetic of else Heart.Break(). It's a faux-isometric, almost PS1-era look; filled with charm and colour and big, chunky geometry. The game seems nice, too—as you can see from this six minutes of footage.

What is else Heart.Break()? Why is it called else Heart.Break()? The official site explains:

"Sebastian has just landed his first job in the distant city of Dorisburg. He moves there to start his adult life and figure out who he really wants to be. Among a strange collection of people, hackers and activists he finds some true friends – perhaps even love. But can they stop the terrible deeds of the people ruling the city? And who will get their heart broken in the end?"

else Heart.Break() is due out "pretty soon".