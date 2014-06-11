Elite: Dangerous arrives at E3 station with a cargo hold full of trailer footage

Elite: Dangerous continues to impress. From its intricate trade routes to its unbelievably sexy hyperspace jumps, the future of interstellar freight delivery—or theft—looks bright. A new trailer released especially for E3 shows off system navigation, illegal salvage operations, and an improbable amount of whoosh-whoosh sound effects for a game set in space.

I can't get over how much the hyperspace jump looks like being shot out of a massive cannon, and I can't wait to try it out, preferably with an Oculus Rift strapped to my face . Be sure to check out Andy's impressions from inside the game's ongoing alpha test.

